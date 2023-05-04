Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 561,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 194,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Magnum Goldcorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Magnum Goldcorp Company Profile

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

