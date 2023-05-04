Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 71.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 64.11%. The company had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $267,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,058.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,058.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

