Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 64 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $215.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

