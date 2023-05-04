Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 6,843 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,986,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,565,000 after buying an additional 1,117,658 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $39.57 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $41.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $437.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Profile

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

