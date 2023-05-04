Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUHP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 61,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 30,117 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 189,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 97,410 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.