Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 537.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in AT&T by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,238 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.10 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

