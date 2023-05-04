Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $232.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.51. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.