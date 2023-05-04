Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Teleflex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Teleflex by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 138,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,546,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.08.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $267.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.40. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $293.81.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.71%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

