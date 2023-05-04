Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 2,142 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,278,000 after buying an additional 777,200 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,703,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,696,000 after acquiring an additional 145,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after buying an additional 919,979 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 87.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

