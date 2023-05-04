Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 398 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 128.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,058.12 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $2,077.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,688.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,578.66. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total transaction of $5,054,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,983 shares of company stock worth $36,654,485. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

