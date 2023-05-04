Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 178 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $374.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $356.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.70.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

