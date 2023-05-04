Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 4,504 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $490.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $217.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $490.94 and its 200-day moving average is $491.92. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

