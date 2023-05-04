Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 777 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,810,000 after acquiring an additional 119,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,192,000 after buying an additional 31,139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,555,000 after purchasing an additional 42,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.95 and a 200 day moving average of $136.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.