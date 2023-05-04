Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) CFO Sells $5,389,611.25 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.0 %

MANH stock opened at $167.54 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.49.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

A number of analysts recently commented on MANH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.