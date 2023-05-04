Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Price Down 10.3%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.44. 265,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 368,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $536.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.97 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,102,000 after buying an additional 57,375 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,857,000 after buying an additional 120,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after buying an additional 281,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 126,037 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Manitowoc by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 256,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

