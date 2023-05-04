Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Price Down 10.3%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.44. 265,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 368,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on MTW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.
Manitowoc Trading Down 11.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $536.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,102,000 after buying an additional 57,375 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,857,000 after buying an additional 120,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after buying an additional 281,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 126,037 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Manitowoc by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 256,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manitowoc (MTW)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.