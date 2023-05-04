Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives $21.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of -0.23. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 18.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $218,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

