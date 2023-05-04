Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 51job

51job reissued their maintains rating on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

MAR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MAR traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.96. 1,457,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.73. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $183.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.