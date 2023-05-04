Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY23 guidance to $11.05-11.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.05-$11.85 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.21. The company had a trading volume of 171,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,448. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

