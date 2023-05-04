Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Marten Transport has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

