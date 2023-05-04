Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.
Marten Transport has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.
Marten Transport Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.88.
Insider Activity at Marten Transport
In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)
- Is It Time For Qualcomm To Start Playing Catchup?
- Is Mid-Cap Hubbell The Right Stock To Electrify Your Portfolio?
- Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.