Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Hits New 52-Week High at $401.90

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $401.90 and last traded at $391.63, with a volume of 81063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $368.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.83.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.