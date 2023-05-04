Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Shares Up 6.4%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. 3,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRETF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International, Inc is a global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.