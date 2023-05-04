Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after purchasing an additional 598,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,625,000 after acquiring an additional 162,854 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,303,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,492,000 after acquiring an additional 406,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

