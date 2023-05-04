MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.35-$4.85 EPS.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.68. 894,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,717. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.81 and a beta of 1.37. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 139.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 121.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MasTec by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MasTec by 37.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

