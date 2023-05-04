MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.35-$4.85 EPS.
MasTec Stock Performance
Shares of MTZ traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.68. 894,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,717. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.81 and a beta of 1.37. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 139.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 121.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MasTec by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MasTec by 37.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
