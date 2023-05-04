MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35 to $4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.0 billion to $13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.98 billion. MasTec also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MTZ. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.18.

MasTec Stock Performance

MasTec stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.68. 896,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,717. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.72 and a 200 day moving average of $90.08. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $103.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 121.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

