Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $374.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $356.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.70.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

