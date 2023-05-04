Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Match Group Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $33.57 on Thursday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
