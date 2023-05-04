Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $40.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.

MTCH has been the topic of several other research reports. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

MTCH stock opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $87.46.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

