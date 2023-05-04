Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Materion updated its FY23 guidance to $5.60-6.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.

NYSE MTRN traded down $11.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.00. The company had a trading volume of 96,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,300. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.89. Materion has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $121.29.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Materion by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Materion by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. CL King raised their price target on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

