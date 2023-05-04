Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Down 9.9%

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $106.05 and last traded at $106.47. Approximately 40,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 129,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Materion Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Materion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Materion by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Materion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

Further Reading

