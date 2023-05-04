Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Down 9.9%

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $106.05 and last traded at $106.47. Approximately 40,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 129,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MTRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Materion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Materion by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Materion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.
