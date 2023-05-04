Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of MATW opened at $37.68 on Monday. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matthews International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,300,000 after acquiring an additional 48,529 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.