McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $294.08 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $298.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.70. The company has a market capitalization of $214.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,566 shares of company stock worth $2,058,093 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.