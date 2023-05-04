McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of McKesson worth $59,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $354.42 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.79 and a 200-day moving average of $367.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

