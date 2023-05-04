McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $221.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.80. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $248.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

