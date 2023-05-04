McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $706,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $232.20 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.26 and a 200-day moving average of $227.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

