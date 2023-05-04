McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 126,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $1,825,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.87. 49,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,662. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.