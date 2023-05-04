McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 769 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,000 shares in the last quarter. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,376,000 after purchasing an additional 770,484 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,530,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,968,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $91.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.