McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,652 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.22% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,296,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,094,000 after acquiring an additional 78,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,100 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,446,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 88.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 86,493 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQE opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $596.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.73. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $73.86.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

