McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 792 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $137.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.14 and a 200 day moving average of $140.08. The company has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

