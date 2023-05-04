McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 80,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,447,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock opened at $104.65 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.60.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

