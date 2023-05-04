Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.20 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MED stock opened at $85.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.82. Medifast has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $192.87. The firm has a market cap of $924.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 100.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medifast will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,695.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Medifast by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after buying an additional 31,864 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

