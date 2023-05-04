Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.90

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.90 and last traded at C$5.02, with a volume of 14250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$64.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.17, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.53.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.