MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Announces Earnings Results

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI traded up $24.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,279.99. 511,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,477. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,236.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,062.51. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,337.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 178.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.50.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.