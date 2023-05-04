MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Announces Earnings Results

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
MercadoLibre Price Performance
NASDAQ MELI traded up $24.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,279.99. 511,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,477. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,236.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,062.51. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,337.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre
In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.50.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.