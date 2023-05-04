MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Lowered to $1,700.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.50.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,279.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 134.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,239.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,064.03. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,337.75.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

