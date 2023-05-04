Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.50

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 21795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBIN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a market cap of $963.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 31.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 3,999 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $92,976.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 5,254 shares of company stock valued at $119,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

