Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.00M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Mercury Systems also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.47-$0.61 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $7.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. 2,499,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $229.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Mercury Systems by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Mercury Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

