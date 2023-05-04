Metahero Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Metahero has a market cap of $28.95 million and approximately $437,147.70 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000433 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

