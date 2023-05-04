Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.383 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Microchip Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.03. 6,008,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,247. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 26,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.