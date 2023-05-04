Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for about 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,863,000 after buying an additional 269,862 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 50,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 467,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after buying an additional 154,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.72. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

