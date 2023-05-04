Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its position in Micron Technology by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,649 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,372,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 123.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,047,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,811 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $75.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.52.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.