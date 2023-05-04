Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Hits New 12-Month High at $309.18

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $309.18 and last traded at $305.86, with a volume of 8858538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,767 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,811 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 297,639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $85,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.2% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 214.0% during the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,152,149 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $332,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

